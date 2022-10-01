Saints 'on red alert' ahead of Harlequins showdown

Dowson is well aware of the threats to 2021 Gallagher Premiership champions will pose, having scored tries for fun during the past couple of seasons.

Quins were involved in a thriller last Sunday, coming back from 31-7 down at half-time to lead against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

But Exeter scored from the final play of the game to snatch a 43-42 win.

Phil Dowson

Saints were also beaten last weekend, suffering a 41-21 loss to Leicester Tigers, who mounted their own comeback, scoring 31 unanswered points during the second half.

And Dowson knows his side must be more switched on in all aspects of the game if they are to take anything from their trip to the Twickenham Stoop.

"Quins love to come back - we saw that the year they won the league," Dowson said.

"You saw a video of Marcus Smith shouting 'believe' last Sunday and they've got big belief in the group around them and their game plan.

"They've got some X-factor players and they keep finding them as well.

"They've got a big front row and a back row of players who will turn the ball over and be a nuisance at the breakdown.

"They're a quality side as you can see, and they will be slightly aggrieved they didn't get a win against Exeter but they played really well in parts against Sarries the week before and they got over the top of Newcastle before that.

"They've started the season really well - I know they will be disappointed with a couple of those results - and they are a very dangerous side.

"I admire for lots of things, particularly the way they won the league. I enjoyed it in terms of a sporting spectacle and if we do want more people to watch rugby, that's probably how the game has to be played, to give those exciting games.

"I admire their coaches, they all seem good guys, and the quality they have in their side is good to watch if you're not involved in the game.

"They've got some very good players and we obviously have to be better in the set piece from where we were at the weekend.

"We have to make sure we stay on red alert to all those threats because of all those quick taps, quick lineouts, special plays.

"Marcus Smith will see space quickly and he'll put the ball into that space, whether it's with passing or kicking, likewise Danny Care.