Saints 'not a million miles away' from getting it right, says Vesty

Sam Vesty

The black, green and gold have endured a stuttering start to the current campaign, winning just three of their seven Gallagher Premiership games so far.

They have dominated for long periods of games, particularly in away defeats at Harlequins and Bath, but failed to get the rewards as their finishing has deserted them.

However, ahead of this afternoon's home clash with Bristol Bears (kick-off 3pm), Vesty said: “We're not quite all on the same wavelength at the moment but we're not a million miles away.

"There are glimpses of us doing some good bits, but at the moment our turnover rate is too high so we're releasing pressure at the wrong times.

“We've got to ask better questions so we can turn that pressure into points.

"We need to improve this weekend looking at playing the space and looking at the little holes, which is something we've historically been good at.”

Saints know they will have to be at their best this weekend as they bid to see off Pat Lam’s Bristol side who are renowned for their fast attacking play.

"They've got some real super-strengths where they can really hurt you,” Vesty said.

"You have to be alive for 80 minutes because they can really come alive and find holes in your defence all over the place.

"We've got to try to prey on them not being quite as consistent at all of those bits all of the time and we've got to play in the right areas of the pitch.

"We've got to be efficient and play the space well.”

Saints now have back-to-back home games, with Saturday’s clash with Bristol followed by a match against Exeter Chiefs six days later.

"They are very different challenges as far as the Prem goes - and that's the beauty of it,” Vesty said.