Saints No.8 Mapu gets Manu Samoa call for summer fixtures
Mapu will hope to feature in the Test match against Scotland next month and the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup across the off-season.
The 27-year-old, who played seven times for Saints this season across the Gallagher Premiership, Investec Champions Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup competitions, has already earned seven caps for Samoa and will hope to add to that across the course of the campaign.
Samoa face Scotland first up, heading to Eden Park on Friday, July 18, before the squad reconvenes to head into the Pacific Nations Cup campaign in August, where Samoa face Tonga and Fiji in Pool A.
Samoa squad for summer Tests: Aki Seiuli (Utah Warriors), Titi Lamositele (Harlequins), Kaynan Siteine-Tua (Western Sydney Two Blues), Luteru Tolai (Cook Is Biarritz), Pita Anae-Ah Sue (Houston SaberCats), Leif Schwencke (Linton Lions), Michael Alaalatoa (ASM Clermont), Marco Fepulea’i (Colomiers Rugby), Tietie Tuimauga (Montauban Rugby), Bradley Soo Amituanai (Waratahs), Samuel Slade (Moana Pasifika), Olajuwon Noa (Seattle Seawolves), Theodore McFarland (Saracens), Jonah Mau’u (NOLA Gold Rugby), Taleni Seu (Toyota Shokki Shuttles), Niko Jones (Waitemata), Malaesaili Elato (Apia), Iakopo Mapu (Saints), Melani Matavao (Moana Pasifika), Connor Tupai (San Diego Legion), Joel Lam (Burnside Rugby Football Club), Jacob Umaga (Benetton Treviso), Alai D’Angelo Leila (Utah Warriors Rugby), Rodney Iona (Seattle Seawolves), Duncan Paia’aua (Toulon), Melani Nanai (Capilano), Afa Moleli (Ardmore Marist), Taunuu Niulevaea (Falealili), Tuna Tuitama (Moana Pasifika), Elisapeta Alofipo (Hunter Wildfire Newcastle), Tomasi Alosio (Ardmore Marist Club), Latrell Ah Kiong (Western Sydney Two Blues).
