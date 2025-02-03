Saints lock Smith makes the move to French side USON Nevers

By Tom Vickers
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 13:23 BST
George Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
George Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Saints have announced that George Smith has departed the club with immediate effect to pursue a playing opportunity with French ProD2 side USON Nevers.

The 24-year-old lock first linked up with the black, green and gold for the final months of the 2023/24 campaign, having arrived from the NFL International Player Pathway programme in the USA.

He has regularly been featuring for Championship club Bedford Blues as part of their strategic partnership with Saints.

But Smith has been unable to break into the first team at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens and has now joined Nevers as a medical joker until the end of the season.

“We have agreed to release George from his contract early; he wanted to pursue a playing opportunity overseas and we did not want to stand in his way,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

“I am sure he will have learned a lot from his time at Saints, and hopefully this next chapter of his career provides him with more opportunities to play rugby regularly.”

