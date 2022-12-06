Saints lock Ribbans salutes departing England boss Jones

Jones has been sacked, leaving the Red Rose without a head coach nine months before the start of the Rugby World Cup.

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the running of the team on an interim basis.

Jones has paid the price for a poor run of form, with England winning just five of their 12 Tests in 2022.

David Ribbans impressed for England under Eddie Jones

But Ribbans has nothing but praise for the Australian, who handed the Saints lock his England Test debut during the recent Autumn Nations Series.

"He's constantly challenging players and something I really appreciated was that he is up front and honest with you and he tells it how it is," Ribbans said.

"He's an abrasive character, not to everyone's liking but he was brilliant with me and he definitely got the best out of a lot of players in the England team, that's for sure.

"I spent a long time with Eddie and to finally be capped under him was amazing.

"I've got to work hard again for the new coach to hopefully stay in the team.

"Eddie's record speaks for itself because he's got an unbelievable record with England.

"England are still in a very strong position and there are some great players and fantastic leaders in that squad.