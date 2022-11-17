Saints lock Ribbans on the bench as England square up to New Zealand

But there is no place in the matchday squad for Alex Coles, who played a part in the opening two Autumn Nations Series matches, or Tommy Freeman.

Ribbans made his debut against Japan last weekend and has done enough to stay in contention for more game time this weekend.

But Coles and Freeman have been overlooked, along with Alex Mitchell and George Furbank, who were both sent back to Saints earlier this week.

David Ribbans

England boss Eddie Jones said: “This fixture doesn’t come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers.

“New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it’s been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.

“We’ve had a great week preparing for the game and the team is ready to go at them."

England team to face New Zealand : 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps); 14. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps), 13. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 48 caps), 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 99 caps), 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 70 caps); 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 15 caps), 9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps); 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 41 caps), 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps), 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 54 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 60 caps), 5. Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 17 caps); 6. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 16 caps), 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 43 caps), 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 66 caps)

