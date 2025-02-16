Saints lock Coles returns to England squad ahead of Scotland clash

By Tom Vickers
Published 16th Feb 2025, 18:50 BST
Alex Coles (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Alex Coles (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Alex Coles (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Alex Coles has returned to the England squad ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Allianz Stadium (kick-off 4.45pm).

On Friday night at Nottingham, Coles made his comeback from the wrist injury he suffered against Munster last month.

And he has now been handed an England recall after coming through that Premiership Rugby Cup clash at The Bay unscathed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coles is one of seven Saints players in Steve Borthwick’s squad, with Henry Pollock, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Ollie Sleightholme and Fin Smith also selected.

But there was no place in the group for Saints hooker Curtis Langdon.

A total of 36 players have assembled at Pennyhill Park to continue preparations for the Scotland clash.

England squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Henry Pollock (Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Tom Willis (Saracens).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers).

Related topics:ScotlandEnglandSix NationsGuinness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice