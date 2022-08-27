Saints launch striking new away kit
Saints have launched their striking new away kit for the 2022/23 season.
By Tom Vickers
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 11:36 am
The team will don a white and purple strip for the first time in its history.
Phil Dowson’s side will debut the new kit at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this afternoon during the club’s pre-season clash against Championship neighbours Bedford Blues (kick-off 2pm).
The strip – costing from £60 (adult) / £40 (junior) – is available to purchase now and is produced by Macron, with cinch adorning the front of the jersey.
Saints home and away kits for the 2022/23 season, as well as the new training-wear collection, are available to purchase either online or in-store now from shop.northamptonsaints.co.uk.