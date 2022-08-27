Saints launch striking new away kit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints have launched their new away kit

The team will don a white and purple strip for the first time in its history.

Phil Dowson’s side will debut the new kit at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this afternoon during the club’s pre-season clash against Championship neighbours Bedford Blues (kick-off 2pm).

The strip – costing from £60 (adult) / £40 (junior) – is available to purchase now and is produced by Macron, with cinch adorning the front of the jersey.