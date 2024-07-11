Saints launch new home kit ahead of next season
Priced from £60 (adult) and £45 (junior), Saints’ kit is available to order here now.
The reigning Gallagher Premiership champions will run out at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the new black, green and gold strip, with their title defence set to begin on the weekend of September 20/21/22.
Saints’ new club crest takes pride of place on the new jersey, sitting over the heart on the left, while Macron’s hero logo is positioned on the right-hand side of the chest.
Principal partner, cinch, remain on the front of the fresh-look jersey, which has been created by the club’s elite partner Macron for the ninth straight season.
Northampton’s famous black, green and gold hoops take on a traditional turn for 2024/25, with wide bands of black and green highlighted by thin strips of gold in a style reminiscent of the club’s first-ever shirt displaying the three colours back in 1905.
Elite partners Church’s Shoes, GRS, GT Radial and Travis Perkins also feature on the 2024/25 strip – with the jerseys available in a player-fit and supporter-fit, as well as a women’s-fit shirt for the second season.
While representing the club’s traditions, the new shirt is designed with sustainability and respect for the environment in mind.
Like all professional sports kits which Macron produce, Saints’ strip is made from ‘Eco-Fabric’, a 100 per cent PET recycled polyester material derived entirely from recycled, post-consumer plastic – which is certified by Global Recycled Standard.
Producing this fabric requires less water and less energy, and above all it gives a second life to waste PET materials which would otherwise be thrown away.
For every Eco-Fabric shirt produced, around 13 half-litre plastic bottles are recycled.
