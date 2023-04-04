News you can trust since 1897
My Account
Saints hopeful injured trio can still play a further part in the season

Saints are remaining hopeful that Courtney Lawes, Trevor Davison and Robbie Smith could still play a further part this season.

By Tom Vickers
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Trevor Davison

Lawes has been recovering from shoulder injury picked up on Guinness Six Nations duty with England, while Davison and Smith were forced off during the first half of the Gallagher Premiership defeat at London Irish last time out.

But Lawes was optimistic about his recovery when speaking during his role as a pundit for the Premiership game between Saracens at Harlequins on March 25.

And, on Tuesday afternoon, Saints head coach Sam Vesty was upbeat when discussing Davison and Smith, who suffered foot and hip injuries respectively against Irish.

"There is still a chance," Vesty said, when asked whether the former Newcastle Falcons duo could still feature in one or both of the final two Premiership matches.

Most Popular

"Trevor hurt the bottom of his foot and we're seeing how he rehabs.

"The scans came back quite positively so we'll see where we get to."

On Lawes, who has not played for Saints since the defeat to La Rochelle in January, Vesty said: "There's no more news really.

"He's progressing nicely and the recovery is going as well as can be hoped.”

Saints had last weekend off and they will again be without a match this week.

They return to action with a huge Premiership encounter against league leaders Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on April 15 before completing their regular-season campaign at Newcastle Falcons six days later.

