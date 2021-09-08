Saints hooker Ma'asi announces retirement from rugby at the age of 21

Samson Ma'asi

The 21-year-old made three first-team appearances in black, green and gold after signing his first professional contract ahead of the 2018/19 season.

He made his first-team debut in that campaign, in a Gallagher Premiership victory over Newcastle Falcons.

Ma’asi also represented England at Under-18s and Under-20s level, starting for his country on home soil as Franklin’s Gardens hosted a Six Nations clash against Scotland in 2019.

However, illness curtailed Ma’asi’s progress that summer as he was forced to take some time away from rugby to undergo a kidney transplant.

And despite the young hooker returning to training at the Gardens in 2020, he has now decided to hang up his boots for good to focus on his health.

“This was a really difficult decision for me to make, but it all came down to doing the right thing for my health,” said Ma’asi.

“I want to thank all the coaches for their support of me during my time at the club, and particularly during the last few months as I recovered from my surgery.

“I loved my time as a Saint, and running out in front of a big Franklin’s Gardens crowd is something I will remember forever – but this is the right time for me to step away from rugby and I’m excited for what the future holds for me."

Saints’ head of Academy, Mark Hopley, added: “Samson is an immensely talented rugby player, and he had a very bright future ahead of him in black, green and gold – but we completely understand the tough decision he has had to make to focus on his health.

“I’m thrilled we’ve been able to help him to begin a new role in teaching and coaching at St Joseph’s College, where he went to school.

"I’d like to offer my thanks to Anthony O’Riordan and the school for their support as Samson transitions out of professional rugby.