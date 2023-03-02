The 31-year-old has opted to take up a coaching position at a prominent school.

Haywood had options to continue playing but has decided the time is now right to start the next chapter in his life.

He has been a hugely influential figure at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens since emerging from the Saints Academy back in 2011.

Mike Haywood helped Saints to lift the Premiership title back in 2014

Haywood made his debut against Gloucester in that year and went on to become a first-team regular.

The Southend-born forward started in both finals as Saints secured a sensational double back in 2014, winning their first, and so far only, Premiership title as well as the European Challenge Cup.

In the summer of 2016, Haywood was named in the Premiership dream team following a hugely impressive season.

He was Saints' top try scorer in the following campaign, racking up eight in 29 appearances.

Haywood continued to shine before a knee injury picked up in his 200th game for Saints sidelined him for most of the 2018/19 campaign.

He recovered to play his part in recent years as Saints have started to move up the league standings again.

