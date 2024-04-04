Saints hooker Cruse to call time on rugby career at the end of the season

Tom Cruse (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old will close out a nine-season career in the Gallagher Premiership – having featured for London Irish, Wasps and Saints in the league over that period.

He also enjoyed spells with the United Rugby Championship’s Edinburgh Rugby and world-famous invitational side Barbarian F.C.

“Now is the right time to announce my retirement from professional rugby,” said Cruse.

“I’m eternally grateful to Northampton Saints for extending a lifeline after the unfortunate demise of Wasps.

"I have loved my time here, met some amazing people, and learned valuable lessons which will no doubt help me as I move into a new chapter.

“My route to the Premiership was unconventional. It took me seven years to get from an 18-year-old playing for my local club Stockport, to making my Premiership debut with London Irish at 25.

“Wasps came next, and became a place that my family and I would call home for the next seven years. I was lucky enough to be a part of two Premiership finals, one Premiership semi-final and a European semi-final. I was part of some amazing teams in that time, sharing the field with some incredible people.

“And though that experience of the end still carries over to this day – I can still hear the gasp in the room as the administrator explained the inevitable – I’m grateful for every minute I got to play in a Wasps jersey.

“Since then, after enjoyable stints with the Barbarians and Edinburgh, I found my way to Saints. What an incredible club. Top to bottom it is full of great people, all pulling in the same direction. Getting to captain the side against the Barbarians and having my children join me as mascots against Sale last month are particular highlights.

“Truly I have too many people to thank. First, my wife, Jess, and children, Matilda, Charlie, and Finlay, for their unconditional love and support. And my mum and dad for giving me the opportunity to do all of this.

“It’s also important to mention the big influences on my professional career. My agent Marc Baldrey who has been with me from start to finish, I couldn’t ask for a better person to have had with me along the way. Lee Blackett who took a chance on a young hooker at Rotherham Titans, and went on to coach me for a further eight years. Dai Young who gave me my first consistent run in the Premiership and, of course, Phil Dowson who has given me the chance to carry on playing as I close out my career, for which I am extremely grateful.

“But most importantly the job is not done yet, the hard work continues for the rest of the season. I’m really excited to see what we can do as a group in the coming months.”

A reliable set-piece operator and mobile front rower, Cruse began his career with local club Stockport, then impressed with Macclesfield in National One before securing a move to Championship outfit Rotherham Titans.

He was named in the Championship Dream Team as the league’s stand-out hooker during his two-season spell at Clifton Lane, which caught the attention of London Irish – where he would make 14 appearances during the 2015/16 season before a move to Wasps beckoned.

And it was at Wasps that Cruse’s career took flight, with the hooker making 114 appearances and scoring 21 tries in six full seasons – while also collecting the club’s players’ player of the season award for his efforts in the 2017/18 campaign.

As a Wasp, Cruse appeared in two Premiership finals, one Premiership semi-final and a European semi-final before the club was placed into administration in 2022.

In his time in black, green and gold so far, Cruse has made 14 appearances for Northampton, starting last season’s Premiership semi-final and scoring his first Saints try in the 2023/24 season-opener against Ealing Trailfinders.

Saints boss Phil Dowson said: “Tom came in here at a time when we needed some cover at hooker, and what people won’t necessarily realise from the outside is how good he is with the group.

“He’s such a fantastic leader, somebody who always put the team first, and he has tonnes of experience which he’s happy to pass on to the younger players. His communication skills on the pitch and in training, his attitude to training and getting better – even when he has not been playing regularly – has been exemplary.

“To have a senior head like him in that group, developing his peers and driving standards, it really helps to bring those younger lads through.

“Tom is a great Saints man who puts the team first, and whenever he gets the chance to play, he goes as hard as he possibly can and has put in great performances for the club.