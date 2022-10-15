Saints hold off Falcons comeback to claim bonus-point win

Phil Dowson's side twice looked to be holding a comfortable lead, but twice they appeared to switch off to let the Falcons back in the game.

Saints were 13-0 up early on as Ollie Sleightholme, on his 50th appearance for the club, and Sam Matavesi scored.

But two Tom Penny tries helped the Falcons hit Saints with a sucker punch before the break, with the away side leading 14-13 at the interval.

Sam Matavesi scored for Saints during the first half

Saints saw David Ribbans sin-binned in the closing stages of the first period, but it was Newcastle who were the sinners at the start of the second as they lost two players to yellow cards.

Saints took advantage, moving into what appeared to be a healthy 32-14 lead as Tom Collins, Juarno Augustus and Sleightholme scored.

But the Falcons kept fighting, pulling back to just a point behind with nine minutes to go.

Saints eventually got a grip on the game and saw it out to secure a second successive Gallagher Premiership bonus-point victory, but it won't be one they will look back on fondly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had snatched a dramatic late win at Wasps six days earlier, and Saints came out of the blocks quickly against the Falcons.

Rory Hutchinson and Ollie Sleightholme looked lively early on, combining to win a turnover in their own half before combining in attack, as Sleightholme scored on the right.

James Grayson, who was also heavily involved in the try, sent the conversion just wide to leave the gap at five points.

And he missed again soon after, with Saints having delivered a lovely patient score that finished with Fraser Dingwall sending Matavesi in on the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all Saints, and they soon had another three points to add to their tally after the Falcons infringed just in front of their own posts.

Newcastle had barely been out of their own half during the first 32 minutes of the match, but they struck back when full-back Penny collected a tidy offload and raced in to score.

Brett Connon converted and the away side's deficit was suddenly just six points.

Saints were dominating the game, but they were getting little reward as Paul Hill went for the line but was stopped, allowing the Falcons to turn the ball over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle almost delivered another smash-and-grab score before the break, but Adam Radwan was bundled into touch by Hutchinson after a big break from Matthew Dalton.

Saints were really struggling to keep their discipline in defence, giving Newcastle penalty after penalty.

And after referee Jack Makepeace ran out of patience, Ribbans was sin-binned before the Falcons took advantage, sending Penny over for his second.

Connon converted with the final kick of the first half to give Newcastle a scarcely-believable half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Falcons invited plenty more pressure at the start of the second half, and they were soon down to 14 men, too, as Sebastian de Chaves was tracking back and got in the way of a pass.

Saints struck quickly as Aaron Hinkley offloaded superbly, allowing Hutchinson to fire a fine pass out to the left, where Collins cruised in unopposed.

Grayson slotted the conversion and the home side had their lead back.

Newcastle were swimming against the tide, and their task was made harder when centre Ben Stevenson was sin-binned for a head-on-head collision with Hutchinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints bagged their bonus point with 30 minutes to go as Grayson drew his man on the left and gave the ball to Augustus, who refused to be stopped.

Grayson added the extras with a fine conversion and he was soon sending Sleightholme in on the right as Saints exploited the Falcons once again.

The conversion was missed, and Newcastle responded as Mateo Carreras delivered a fine solo try, weaving his way through from well inside his own half.

Connon missed the conversion and the gap was 13 points with 18 minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints sent on heavy hitters Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Lewis Ludlam in a bid to close the game out, but the Falcons still had more to give.

A 50:22 gave Newcastle the chance to tee up a lineout deep in Saints territory, and they used it to good effect, getting as shove on to send Jamie Blamire over.

Connon missed the conversion to leave the Saints eight points up, but nerves were certainly jangling with 14 minutes to go.

And the tension grew even more when George Wacokecoke waltzed through for the Falcons' fifth try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connon converted and the Saints lead was just a single point with nine minutes still to play.

The black, green and gold managed to boss the territory with the clock ticking down, and eventually Grayson booted the ball out to put the seal on the victory.

Saints: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson (Proctor 46), Sleightholme; Grayson, Mitchell (Braley 55); A Waller (E Waller 52), Matavesi (Smith 55), Hill (Petch 59), Ribbans (Salakaia-Loto 62), Moon; Coles, Hinkley, Augustus (Ludlam 62).

Newcastle Falcons: Penny (cc) (Wacokecoke 58); Radwan, Stevenson, Lucock, Carreras; Connon, Stuart (Young 52); Brocklebank (Mulipola 61), McGuigan (cc) (Blamire 64), Palframan (Tampin 58); Dalton (Merrick 76), de Chaves; Robinson, Collett, Lockwood (Pepper 55).

Advertisement Hide Ad