Saints head coach Vesty gives injury update on Grayson and Lawes

Saints head coach Sam Vesty gave the latest update on the fly-half at Tuesday afternoon's media session.

Grayson has not featured for the black, green and gold since coming off the bench to score in the win against Bristol Bears on October 29.

And Vesty said: "Jimmy underwent an intervention in his foot and he will be out for a few weeks.

"It's gone well but I don't want to put a timeline on it."

Saints' injury list has been easing, with Lewis Ludlam and Karl Wilkins both back in action in the victory against the Barbarians last weekend.

They are set to have to wait a little longer for Courtney Lawes, who suffered concussion against Leicester Tigers on September 24, but this week's news on the England star was positive.

Vesty said: "Courtney hasn't played for a while but the good news is that he's back training with us, running around with us and doing some contact bits.

"He'll be hoping to get back into it in the next couple of weeks."

England men Alex Coles, David Ribbans and Tommy Freeman, along with Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi, have returned to Saints ahead of Saturday's game against Gloucester.

And with so many players to pick from, the coaches face some selection dilemmas.

"It's a really good problem to have," Vesty said.

"People have been away and others have put their hands up.