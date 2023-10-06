Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talented Saints back was once again a picture of modesty at this week's media session, shrugging off his try-scoring heroics like he shrugs off defenders.

"It's always nice crossing the whitewash but obviously the lads put me in the positions to do it," Freeman said.

"Hopefully there's many more to come."

Tommy Freeman delivered a hat-trick to help Saints beat Bath last Saturday (picture: Ketan Shah)

But surely Freeman couldn't downplay his hat-trick try, a sensational solo effort that he started inside his own half before kicking ahead and turning on the turbos…

Oh yes he could!

"It came from nice work from Dingers (Fraser Dingwall) but the ball bobbled up and I just thought I'd give it a go," Freeman said.

"Luckily it came off."

The fact Freeman finds it easy to remain grounded can only bode well for his future.

There is no hint of ego about him, even though he is now an England player.

In fact, many feel he should be at the Rugby World Cup in France right now.

"I definitely thought I had a chance of going having had such a good season with Saints, finishing fourth, though we definitely wanted that top spot," Freeman said.

"I was definitely up for being at the World Cup and I thought my chances were as high as anyone else's in that back three to be honest.

"Obviously the coach can't pick everyone and if you don't fit his criteria or what they're looking at then that's the way it is.

"But hopefully with a bit of patience and keep playing well here then it will soon come."

So what were the reasons that Freeman didn't make the England cut?

"They definitely explained things to me and there are a few areas of my game that I need to keep working on, like the kick game and high ball stuff," Freeman said.

"They were pretty good with communicating with me about what I need to do so it was good to stay in touch with them.

"It just wasn't to be this time but hopefully I've got a few more years to go."

But with free-flowing Saints playing such a different style to England, how difficult will it be for Freeman to work on the things the Red Rose coaches want him to work on?

"It is difficult and Test rugby is lot different, even though I do think rugby's rugby because you've got a ball and 30 players on the pitch wanting the same goal," he said.

"The way you play the game can be slightly different and here if the space is on and we see it, we will take what we see.

"Whereas when you play in those bigger games, even though it might be a good decision (to run the ball) and it might come off, if it doesn't, what kind of impact does that have?

"There are definitely more things to think about and obviously kick-chase is a big one with England."

Freeman’s immediate focus is Saints though.

They host Doncaster Knights in their final Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage match before starting their league season at Sale Sharks on October 15.

Freeman said: “Last year our away record wasn't good enough and we needed to figure that out. We're still working on that and how we can be better away.

"We're focusing on starting fast and getting those results away.

"Here, it's a bit of a fortress and teams struggle to play us here. We're obviously good at home but away we need those fast starts and that intent that we have at home.

"It's always a tough fixture at Sale, windy, atmosphere is quiet at times so you've got to create your own atmosphere.