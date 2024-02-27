Saints get good news on Mitchell injury as England boss Borthwick delivers update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mitchell picked up a knee problem that forced him to miss last weekend's Guinness Six Nations defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

Some reports had suggested that he was set for a lay-off that would last between six and 12 weeks.

That would have had an impact on Saints, who return to Gallagher Premiership action with a game at Bristol Bears on March 22 and who face a huge Investec Champions Cup last-16 tie against Munster in early April.

Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

But Borthwick says the news on Mitchell's injury is not as bad as first feared.

And it even appears the scrum-half could feature again for England during the Six Nations.

The Red Rose conclude their campaign with games against Ireland (March 9) and France (March 16).