Saints full-back Furbank wanted to win more than ever against Saracens
The full-back produced a fantastic performance to help Saints beat Saracens 22-20 as Phil Dowson's men set up a Gallagher Premiership showdown with Bath at Twickenham next Saturday.
Saints had lost their previous four Premiership play-off semi-finals, but they refused to be stopped as they saw off the champions at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.
And Furbank said: "We felt like we owed it to ourselves to get to a final.
"I don't think I've ever wanted to win a game more, if I'm honest.
"There's a lot of big names leaving this year and it's been a big driving factor.
"We spoke about having one more week with them and we've done that."
Saracens refused to go quietly at the Gardens, and they got nerves jangling when Lucio Cinti scored two minutes from time.
But Saints, who had come back from 6-0 down early on, held on to ensure they would reach the showpiece.
"Play-off rugby is a different animal - we knew we had a big challenge," Furbank said.
"We felt if we executed our game like we have done all season then we'd come away with a win.
"There were times when we didn't do that but we stuck to the system, relied on our defence quite a bit and took our opportunities when they came.
"The Saints way is any way - we can adapt to whatever rugby we need to play and the crowd is always going to help you get through a game."
