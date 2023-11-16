Saints fly-half Smith reflects on red card incident as Exeter's Armstrong is hit with suspension
Armstrong received a red card for 'reckless or dangerous play, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.11' after he went up to gather a high ball but left his leg and his studs up, catching onrushing Saints fly-half Fin Smith full in the face.
Referee Craig Maxwell-Keys reviewed the incident with the assistance of the TMO and decided that Armstrong should be dismissed, stating 'he's balanced, it's an unnatural action, he kicks him in the face, it's a red card'.
The player's case was this week heard on papers by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Matthew Weaver KC sitting with Daniel Gore and Christian Scotland-Williamson.
Armstrong admitted the charge and received a three-match ban, which will be reduced to two if he makes an application to World Rugby to undertake the Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).
Smith was asked about his recollections of the incident at Saints' media day on Tuesday.
The fly-half said: "I remember chasing the kick quite hard thinking I had a good chance to hit him because there was no-one in the way of me and I had a free run at him.
"I was thinking 'I am going to try and smack him here' then I just remember being clocked in the face.
"Initially I wondered whether it was my fault because whenever someone is in the air and you get in contact with them, you never quite know what's gone on.
"I was a little bit worried, I checked that my eyes were alright and that I wasn't bleeding too much and then I cracked on with it.
"It's one of those things.
"He's probably mistimed the jump a little bit and was falling backwards and I do think it's a natural reaction for your leg to come out.
"Obviously, whenever you kick someone in the face, it's never ideal.
"I don't really know whether it was a red card, but he came up to me and apologised afterwards and luckily I've only come away with a couple of little scratches and a bit of a bruise.
"I'll be alright, it was one of those things that's a bit of a rugby incident."
Smith's family were actually more worried than the player himself.
He explained: "I think my mum, my dad and my Mrs in the crowd were worrying whether I lost an eye or something but they were quite happy when I stood up and only had a little cut.
"It was all good. I got away with one, I think."