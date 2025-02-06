Saints fly-half Smith handed first England start in clash with France

Fin Smith starts for England against France (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fin Smith is one of four Saints stars selected by England to start in the huge Guinness Six Nations clash with France at Allianz Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith, who has earned all seven of his previous international caps from the bench, comes in for his first Test start, lining up at fly-half as Marcus Smith moves to full-back.

Ollie Sleightholme also gets a chance from the off as he replaces injured Harlequins wing Cadan Murley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell and wing Tommy Freeman, who both started in the 27-22 defeat to Ireland in Dublin last Saturday, retain their places in the starting line-up.

Saturday’s second round Guinness Six Nations match – the 111th game between England and France since the first meeting in 1906 – will kick-off at 4.45pm, and is available to watch in the stadium bars around cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens following the conclusion of Saints’ Premiership Rugby Cup fixture against Coventry.

“England vs France is an incredible fixture to be involved in,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.

“We’re looking forward to being back at Allianz Stadium in front of our home supporters, for what I am sure will be a great game of rugby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England team to face France: 15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 40 caps), 14. Tommy Freeman (Saints, 16 caps), 13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 32 caps), 12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 70 caps), 11. Ollie Sleightholme (Saints, 5 caps); 10. Fin Smith (Saints, 7 caps), 9. Alex Mitchell (Saints, 19 caps); 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 67 caps) – vice-captain, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 45 caps), 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 46 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 89 caps) – captain, 5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps); 6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 57 caps), 7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 38 caps), 8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 2 caps).

Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens, 97 caps) – vice-captain, 17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps), 18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps), 19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps), 20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps), 21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 7 caps), 22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps), 23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps).

In the Under-20s Six Nations, flanker Henry Pollock will start again for England as they face France, with prop Ollie Scola and lock Aiden Ainsworth-Cave among the replacements.

Saints centre Edoardo Todaro will line up for Italy against Wales, and Reuben Logan will start again at No.8 for Scotland as they take on Ireland.