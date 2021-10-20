Saints' festive fixtures are confirmed

Saints go to Twickenham on December 27

Chris Boyd's side will travel to Twickenham Stadium to face Harlequins live on BT Sport in their Big Game clash on Monday, December 27 (kick-off 5pm).

And in the new year, Saints return to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens to kick off 2022 on Sunday, January 2 as they welcome Saracens to Northampton.

They will then head north to tackle Newcastle Falcons on Saturday, January 8.

The games against Saracens and Newcastle both kick off at 3pm but neither match will be shown live by BT.

To view all of Saints’ confirmed fixtures, click here.

Saints’ Gallagher Premiership fixtures – rounds 11 to 13

Round 11: Monday, December 27 – Harlequins vs Saints (kick-off 5pm) – Twickenham Stadium (live on BT Sport)

Round 12: Sunday, January 2 – Saints vs Saracens (kick-off 3pm) – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens