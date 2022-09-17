Saints' fast-paced style left Petch feeling like 'piggy in the middle'

Alfie Petch

And summer signing Alfie Petch admits he wondered how he would cope at times.

But the 22-year-old feels he is starting to get to grips with life at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens after feeling like an odd man out when his team-mates started flinging the ball about.

"It's a different type of rugby and I feel a little bit like piggy in the middle in some training games, but it's really good," Petch said.

"I love this style of rugby and this reminds me of when I was younger, playing rugby in Year 10.

"We played some really expansive rugby, throwing the ball around but then I went to Exeter and we didn't do that.

"But here it's opened me up like a flower to let me play, make mistakes and be the best player I can be.

"I don't think I've even really started yet and I'm going to get an engine on me."

But while the style of play at Saints is different to that of Petch's previous club, Exeter Chiefs, the goals are the same.

"It's about being part of a winning side," Petch said.

"If that means I'm not even playing, it doesn't matter.

"I want to help push those boys on and if we're winning then that's the most important thing.

"I'm buzzing.

"The three years I had at Exeter were awesome. I didn't play any rugby but I was travelling reserve for a lot of it.

"I was there for the European final when they won the double and I loved that experience.

"The boys were just ruthless in terms of winning and it gave me a drive to be a better player - that's the reason I came here.

"This is a completely different environment but in a good way.

"Exeter is quite old school in terms of working hard for the boys and no talent battles, but we don't need to say that here because it's already being done."

Petch has certainly been given a good grounding in the game.

He initially joined Exeter’s academy at the age of 14 before progressing into the Under-18s line-up.

The 128kg forward made his first-team debut during the 2018/19 season, while featuring for England Under-20s in both the Six Nations and World Championships in Argentina in the same campaign.

He gained senior experience with Cornish Pirates, playing regularly in the Championship last season.

But Petch knew he had to leave Exeter if he wanted to truly establish himself at the top level as quickly as possible.

He explained: "When I was at Exeter, I had Harry Williams, who was playing for England, Franny, Tomas Francis, who was playing for Wales, Greg Holmes, an Australian legend who was only 33 at the time, Moray Low and Marcus Street, who is there now, and me.