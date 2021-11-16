Saints face Friday night trip to Tigers
Saints face a Friday night trip to Leicester Tigers in February after Premiership Rugby confirmed dates for rounds 14-17 of the Gallagher Premiership.
The black, green and gold will go to Tigers on February 11, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm. The game will be shown live on BT Sport.
Prior to that, Saints travel to Worcester Warriors on Saturday, January 29 (kick-off 3pm), with their second bye week of the season coming on the following weekend.
The trip to Tigers will be followed by a home game against Sale Sharks on Saturday, February 19 (kick-off 3pm).
Saints’ Gallagher Premiership fixtures – rounds 14 to 17
Round 14: Saturday, January 29 – Worcester Warriors v Saints (kick-off 3pm) – Sixways Stadium
Round 15: BYE weekend
Round 16: Friday, February 11 – Leicester Tigers v Saints (kick-off: 7.45pm) – Mattioli Woods Welford Road (live on BT Sport)
Round 17: Saturday, February 19 – Saints v Sale Sharks (kick-off: 3pm) – cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens