Saints face Dublin or Milton Keynes date if they make Champions Cup semi-finals

Saints will face a Croke Park or Stadium MK date should they make the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup.
By Tom Vickers
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Phil Dowson’s men host Vodacom Bulls at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday night (kick-off 8pm).

A few hours earlier in Dublin, Leinster will host La Rochelle, with the winner of that match taking on the victor of Saints’ battle with the Bulls in the final four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Should Saints win and Leinster win, the semi-final would be played at Croke Park in the Irish capital.

Stadium MK (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Stadium MK (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Stadium MK (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

If Saints win and La Rochelle win, Saints would have home country advantage, hosting the tie at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

Saints last played a Champions Cup knockout match at Milton Keynes in 2011 as they beat Ulster in the quarter-finals and Perpignan in the semi-finals before losing to Leinster in the dramatic Cardiff showpiece.

This year’s final will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, May 25.

The semi-finals are scheduled for the first weekend of May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, reports coming from South Africa have suggested that the Bulls will leave out several first-team regulars for their trip to the Gardens on Saturday.

Johan Grobbelaar, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux are all said to have been left at home as the Bulls prioritise their United Rugby Championship campaign.

However, that has yet to be confirmed, with both sides naming their team at midday on Friday.

Possible Investec Champions Cup semi-final venues (pool stage rankings in brackets)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stade Toulousain (1) v Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) or Harlequins (5) – Le Stadium, Toulouse (capacity: 33,150)

Leinster Rugby (2) v Saints (3) or Vodacom Bulls (6) – Croke Park, Dublin (capacity: 82,300)

Saints (3) v Stade Rochelais (10) – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (capacity: 30,500)

Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Exeter Chiefs (8) - Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100).

Harlequins (5) v Exeter Chiefs (8) – Ashton Gate Stadium (capacity: 27,000)

Vodacom Bulls (6) v Stade Rochelais (10) – UK venue TBC

Related topics:Milton KeynesStadium MKPhil Dowson