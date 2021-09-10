Saints face 'big call' at fly-half ahead of Gloucester game

George Furbank

George Furbank has started both pre-season matches in the 10 shirt in the absence of Wales star Dan Biggar, who is set to return to training at Franklin's Gardens on Monday.

Biggar has been on a mandatory break after playing a key role for the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa during the summer.

And he is unlikely to be able to play a part against Gloucester.

That means Saints will select from a choice of two players: Furbank and Grayson.

The latter came off the bench in the wins against Bedford Blues and Ospreys and is the natural option at 10.

But Furbank, who has predominantly played at full-back since emerging from the Academy at Saints, has been tipped to impress in the position by England head coach Eddie Jones.

And it appears that the Saints coaches agree that 10 is a role Furbank can fill as he played in that position in a few tough games last season.

"It is a big call," said Vesty, when asked how tough it would be to choose between Furbank and Grayson for the Gloucester game.

"They've both been doing a decent job so it's going to be one of those tough calls.

"It's good that we've got competition in and around, and there's competition in lots of places.

"It really does bring the best out of people and I'm seeing it on the training pitch and in games as well.

"Furbs did well against Ospreys and he's undoubtedly got the skills.

"He needs to have games praciticing it and doing it, and that was why he was given that opportunity.