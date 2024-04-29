Saints eager to make more special memories as they get set to face Leinster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The black, green and gold will face Leinster in front of a capacity crowd of 82,300 in Dublin as the teams battle it out for a place in the Investec Champions Cup final.

Saints had lost 10 successive Champions Cup matches going into this season, but they have now won six games in a row in the competition.

They beat Glasgow Warriors, Toulon, Bayonne and Munster in the pool stages before beating Munster and Vodacom Bulls in the knockout rounds.

And now they face a club with an incredible history in the Champions Cup, who are huge odds-on favourites this weekend.

"We've got a massive week this week and we're excited about it," Furbank said.

"There's going to be a real excitement around training this week, which we're really looking forward to.

"Dows (Saints boss Phil Dowson) spoke in Europe about creating memories and we've done that so far in this competition.

"We've been away to Glasgow and won, been away to Munster and won, and we beat Munster on the return leg at home so we've made memories already. Now we're hoping we can go to Leinster and make another one.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere and probably one even the international boys haven't experienced before.

"It's going to be a whole different feeling to it."

Saints played in front of a big crowd last Saturday as they took on Harlequins in front of close to 60,000 supporters at Twickenham.

But Phil Dowson's men fell short of victory, suffering a 41-32 defeat in a controversial clash in which Harlequins were hit by three yellow cards and could have had a red.

When asked how Saints were feeling after that Gallagher Premiership game, Furbank said: "Pretty disappointed, a bit flat.

"We feel like it was a game we should have won really. We probably didn't put our game on the park at all in the first half, missed a few opportunities and let them in too easily for our liking.

"It was a disappointing day.

"It became a bit scrappy - we had a few handling errors, a few silly decisions at the breakdown, which allowed them into our half and allowed them to do what they do pretty well.

"It was unlike us, which is the most frustrating thing.

"We can definitely take positives out of it. We created enough to go and win that game.

"We gave away too many opportunities, which is frustrating, and they scored too easily.

"We weren't miles off it, we just didn't put our game on the park.

"We'll take positives from the game but overall it was disappointing."

Saints went behind early on at Twickenham but they kept battling throughout, only to see their attacking execution elude them on several occasions.

"We've had a few poor starts in games recently," Furbank said.

"Against Tigers, we weren't really there and putting our game on the park as much as we wanted to, but then we came out in the second half and executed really well.

"We said at half-time that we felt like we were operating at about a 5/10 and we felt like if we got that up to 7/10 we would go out and win the game.

"We let them in too easily and made too many mistakes in attack.