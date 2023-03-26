Trevor Davison

Smith was forced off after just 22 minutes with Davison, who was making his debut after recently joining from Newcastle Falcons, departing 11 minutes later.

Saints went on to lose the game 37-22 as their Gallagher Premiership play-off hopes were hit badly.

And after the match, boss Phil Dowson gave the latest on Davison, who was spotted on crutches, and Smith.

"Trevor's got a foot issue of some description and he'll be going for an MRI on Monday,” Dowson said.

“He couldn't continue, which was frustrating because he'd been brilliant in the first week and we were hoping to make his debut a really positive experience.

“These things happen, it's par for the course and hopefully it won't be too bad.

“Robbie had a hip flexor strain so again that's a scan to find out how that looks.”

Saints also lost Fin Smith during the match as he was forced off with concussion following a key tackle on London Irish No.8 So'otala Fa'aso'o.