Head coach Simon Raiwalui announced his 33-man Flying Fijians group for next month’s tournament in France this morning.

Matavesi has 24 caps for his country and the hooker is heading to his second World Cup, while 25-year-old lock Mayanavanua will be looking to add to his nine international caps over the coming weeks.

Fiji face France and then England in warm-up clashes this month, before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Wales on September 11.

Sam Matavesi (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The side then faces Australia (September 18), Georgia (October 1) and Portugal (October 9) in their remaining pool stage matches.

“We have had a good journey for the last five weeks starting from our camp in Taveuni,” said Raiwalui.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the players and the input they had in all our three Test matches against Tonga, Samoa and Japan.”

Fiji squad for Rugby World Cup

Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Viliame Mata.