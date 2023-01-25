Saints duo hit with suspensions after being sent off in La Rochelle clash

The pair were sent off during last Saturday’s 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens and faced EPCR disciplinary hearings via video conference on Tuesday.

Dingwall was dismissed by referee Andrea Piardi in the 39th minute for tackling wing Dillyn Leyds in a dangerous manner, in contravention of Law 9.13.

The disciplinary committee upheld the red card decision, finding that in carrying out the tackle in a dangerous manner, Dingwall had made contact with Leyds’ head. It then determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions, and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

Fraser Dingwall was sent off last Saturday

As the player has a clear disciplinary record, and as there were no aggravating factors, it was decided to grant him the full 50 per cent mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by three weeks before imposing a three-week suspension.

Dingwall will now definitely miss Saturday’s game at Leicester and the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final at London Irish on Friday, February 10, but he can return to face Sale Sharks in the Premiership on the following weekend if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention.

As for Salakaia-Loto, he was sent off in the 81st minute of the match for striking back row Paul Boudehent in a dangerous manner, in contravention of Law 9.11.

The committee upheld the red card decision, finding that Salakaia-Loto had been guilty of a ‘reckless act of foul play’. It then determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

Due to the player’s good disciplinary record and acceptance of the red card, the committee reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a four-week suspension.

Salakaia-Loto will definitely miss the Leicester, London Irish and Sale games, but can return to play against Gloucester on Saturday, February 25 if he applies for and successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention.

