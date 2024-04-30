Saints duo doubtful for Investec Champions Cup semi-final clash with Leinster in Dublin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sleightholme had added yet another try to his tally in the first half of the 41-32 defeat to Harlequins, but he suffered a blow in the second half and was forced off.

And with Saints set for a huge Investec Champions Cup semi-final at Leinster on Saturday, it appears they may have to do without their free-scoring winger.

"Ollie Sleightholme went off with concussion so he's going through that graduated return to play and we'll have to see how he gets on," said Saints boss Phil Dowson at Tuesday's media session.

Ollie Sleightholme scored against Harlequins last weekend (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Saints also lost another key player against Harlequins as skipper Lewis Ludlam was clearly in a lot of pain after suffering a shoulder problem during the second period.

"Lewis Ludlam has a sore shoulder so we're going to give him as much time as possible to get over that," Dowson said.

"But we've got other lads who are desperate for the opportunity to play so we're just looking forward to getting stuck into it."

