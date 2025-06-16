Saints duo Dingwall and Sleightholme doubtful for England's summer tour
Both players have picked up injuries and were not named in the 36-player squad announced on Monday afternoon.
Dingwall is listed as in 'rehabiliation', while Sleightholme is on the 'not considered for selection' list.
An England XV will face a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 3.15pm), but Dingwall and Sleightholme will play no part in that match.
And whether they can feature in the Test series against Argentina and USA remains in real doubt.
George Furbank, like Dingwall, is on the rehabilitation list following the full-back's injury in the Investec Champions Cup final.
But four Saints players are able to take their place in the latest training squad, as Manny Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison and Alex Coles are included.
Tom Lockett and Tom Pearson have dropped out though, with the players who featured in last Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final between Bath and Leicester Tigers now able to be selected.
The touring squad for England’s summer Test matches will be announced next Monday (June 23).
England’s 36-player training squad
Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Arthur Clark (Gloucester), Alex Coles (Saints), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Saints), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Manny Iyogun (Saints), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), Curtis Langdon (Saints), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Guy Pepper (Bath), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Sam Underhill (Bath), Tom Willis (Saracens).
Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester), Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Will Muir (Bath), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Max Ojomoh (Bath), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).
Rehabilitation: Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), George Furbank (Saints), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears).
Not considered for selection: Joe Batley (Bristol Bears), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints).