Saints duo Coles and Davison set to be involved for England XV against France XV

Alex Coles will start for an England XV against a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 3.15pm).

Trevor Davison is also set to play a part as he's named among the replacements, but Manny Iyogun and Curtis Langdon are not involved despite being named in England's 36-man training squad earlier this week.

As expected, Fraser Dingwall and Ollie Sleightholme miss out as injuries have left their participation in the upcoming summer tour in real doubt.

George Furbank continues with his rehabilitation following the injury he sustained in the Investec Champions Cup final last month.

The clash with France marks England’s final preparation before heading off on their summer tour, during which they will face Argentina in two Tests before clashing with USA in Washington D.C.

“We're excited to be playing at Allianz Stadium and to test ourselves against a strong French side,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing this young team get out there and show what they’re capable of.

“It’s a great opportunity to take another step forward ahead of the summer tour to Argentina and the US.”

England’s touring squad for the summer Tests will be announced on Monday.

England XV to face a France XV: 15 Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks, uncapped); 14 Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 4 caps), 13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 72 caps), 12 Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps); 10 George Ford (Sale Sharks, 99 caps) – co-captain, 9 Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 8 caps); 1 Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 11 caps), 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 101 caps) – co-captain, 3 Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps); 4 Alex Coles (Saints, 7 caps), 5 Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 15 caps); 6 Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 4 caps), 7 Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, uncapped), 8 Tom Willis (Saracens, 6 caps).

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan (Saracens, 17 caps), 17 Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 7 caps), 18 Trevor Davison (Saints, 2 caps), 19 Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 15 caps), 20 Jack Kenningham (Harlequins, uncapped), 21 Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 20 caps), 22 Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), 23 Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped).