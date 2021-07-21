Saints discover Champions Cup pool stage opponents

Ollie Sleightholme scored against Ulster back in March but Saints were beaten in the Challenge Cup quarter-final at Franklin's Gardens

The draw was made on Wednesday afternoon and Saints were set to face Racing 92 and Ulster or Connacht and Bordeaux-Begles.

They were placed in Pool A, meaning they will face trips to Paris and Belfast in December and January.

Saints last faced Ulster back in April, losing to them in a Challenge Cup quarter-final at Franklin's Gardens.

But they do have good memories of their last competitive trip to Belfast back in December 2012, when the black, green and gold grabbed a memorable European win.