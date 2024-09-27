Saints desperate to put on a show for fans following incredible season ticket sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Phil Dowson has hailed the 'very, very strong' connection between Saints and their supporters.

And he says the players are desperate to put on a performance on Saturday to reward the fans for the huge number of season ticket sales at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints have sold out of season tickets, meaning more than 9,000 holders are set to be in attendance this weekend.

And the Gardens is closing in on a total sell-out for the home Gallagher Premiership opener.

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints played some thrilling rugby on their way to securing their first league title since 2014 last season.

And they continue to enjoy excellent backing at home.

"It's fantastic and it speaks volumes about the support the club gets from the community," Dowson said.

"That (selling out of season tickets) is phenomenal and we're so grateful for the support we get.

"We're excited about trying to put something on for them on Saturday.

"The connection between the community and the town is very, very strong. We saw that towards the back end of last season and hopefully we can continue that."

Saints suffered defeat in their Premiership opener last Friday as they were beaten 38-16 at Bath.

Saturday's opponents, Exeter, also missed out on victory, losing at home to Leicester Tigers, who scored from the final play of the game to snatch a 17-14 success at Sandy Park.

"Exeter will be in a similar boat to us and be hugely frustrated about their game against Tigers," Dowson said.

"In fairness to Tigers, it was an incredible rearguard effort, but Exeter created loads of opportunities and didn't quite convert them.

"They will be pretty pleased with a lot of what they did, but they'll be wanting to right the wrongs of last week, as we do."

Saints beat Exeter twice last season, with their most recent meeting ending in a thrilling 42-36 victory for Dowson's men at Sandy Park in January.

"First half wasn't great - we were 26-0 down after about 25 minutes!" Dowson said.

"But it was one of those where it fell on our lap and we got a bit fortunate at the end, but it's a great place to go and win. Not many sides do."