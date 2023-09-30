Juarno Augustus (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Augustus and Sam Graham had initially been named on the teamsheet for the Premiership Rugby Cup clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, but both had to withdraw before kick-off.

Augustus is understood to have suffered a bicep injury in training, meaning he will now be sidelined for some time.

And after the game against Bath, Dowson delivered an update.

"Juarno is going to be out for a bit of an extended period of time because he’s actually done something that needs surgery," Dowson said.

“As yet, with various surgeons and scans as such, we’re waiting to see what comes back, but it will be more than four weeks at least.”

With Augustus out, Saints will be light at No.8 for the start of the Gallagher Premiership season, which begins with a tricky trip to Sale Sharks on October 15.

Graham is an option to play in the position, and there was better news on the former Doncaster Knights back row forward.

Dowson explained: “Sam’s not too bad – he’s just got a bit of a muscle strain. I think he probably could have pushed through and played today, but I don’t think it was worth it.

“He should be back if not next week, the week after, so we’re looking after him.”

Saints suffered another injury issue during the game against Bath, with prop Manny Iyogun forced off after just three minutes.