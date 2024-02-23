Saints could not compete with 'transformational scale' of Lawes' offer from Brive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chron understands Saints offered Lawes a sizeable one-year deal, which would have been a big increase on his current wage, but Brive’s offer blew the black, green and gold out of the water.

It means Lawes will exit cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this summer, having spent 17 seasons as a Saints player.

The Academy product has made 274 appearances for the club to date, while racking up a whopping 105 England Test caps.

Saints CEO Mark Darbon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

He is currently in fantastic form, helping Saints to the top of the Gallagher Premiership and Investec Champions Cup Pool 3.

And with his current Saints contract ending this summer, Lawes was a man in demand.

Brive eventually won the race, having tabled a huge offer.

And Darbon said: “Clearly, it’s very disappointing that Courtney has decided to leave Saints, but it is a decision he has made with the long-term future of his family in mind, which we fully understand and respect.

“We obviously wanted Courtney to stay and we made him a significantly increased offer to remain part of our squad. But given this will probably be his last-ever contract, and the incredible service he has already given to the club over the last 17 seasons, no-one can begrudge him accepting a very substantial alternative offer to finish his career overseas.

“Given the financial challenges that we, like all Premiership clubs, are still navigating, ultimately we just could not compete with the transformational scale of the offer Courtney has received, without impacting our investment into the wider squad and the club more broadly.