Saints confirm squad for 2025/26 season

Callum Chick (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints have confirmed their squad for the 2025/26 season.

The black, green and gold reconvened at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Monday for the start of pre-season.

And while a number of players remain away on international duty across the British & Irish Lions, England, Scotland, Italy, and Zimbabwe summer tours – as well as at the World Rugby Under-20s Championship – the remainder of the squad for the upcoming season began training in Northampton.

Director of rugby Phil Dowson will lead a group of 56 players across the Gallagher Premiership, Investec Champions Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup competitions next term.

A total of 15 new faces have joined the senior squad, including the likes of JJ van der Mescht, Danilo Fischetti, Callum Chick, Anthony Belleau, Cleopas Kundiona, Amena Caqusau and James Martin.

Saints’ coaching team also welcomes a new arrival, with Jaco Pienaar joining Sam Vesty, Lee Radford and James Craig within Dowson’s leadership group.

Eight players have been promoted from the club’s Academy set-up, with 59 per cent (33/56) of Northampton’s senior squad for 2025/26 being homegrown.

Mark Hopley (Head of Academy) continues to lead the Senior Academy group of 15 players and is supported by Jake Sharp, Jim Henry, Charlie Reed, Max Dominy and Reece Marshall.

“We’re delighted to get the squad confirmed for next season and it’s been really enjoyable getting a number of the players back in this week to start pre-season training,” Dowson said.

“All recruitment and retention windows are challenging, and this one was no exception – trying to get players over the line, looking at new talent and balancing the squad can feel like an endless task.

“But the result is a great mix of players; we have some operating at a really high level, some with experience who still have a lot of potential to improve, and a number of young Academy lads who are hungry and have shown they are talented and confident enough to make an impact for Saints.

“It’s been hard work, but overall I believe we’ve added real strength and depth throughout the squad, and we’re in a good place ahead of the new season.”

Saints squad for 2025/26

Props: Trevor Davison, Danilo Fischetti, Luke Green, Emmanuel Iyogun, Cleopas Kundiona, Elliot Millar Mills, Ollie Scola (Senior Academy), Sonny Tonga’uiha (Senior Academy), Tom West.

Hookers: Curtis Langdon, Robbie Smith, Henry Walker, Craig Wright.

Locks and loose forwards: Archie Appleby (Senior Academy), Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Senior Academy), Emeka Atuanya, Archie Benson, Fyn Brown, Alex Coles, Callum Chick Sam Graham, Josh Kemeny, Jack Lawrence (Senior Academy), Tom Lockett, JJ van der Mescht, Chunya Munga, Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock, Ed Prowse, Angus Scott-Young, Charlie Ulcoq (Senior Academy), Siep Walta (Senior Academy).

Scrum-halves: Tom James, Archie McParland, Alex Mitchell, Aiden Pugh (Senior Academy), Jonny Weimann (Senior Academy).

Fly-halves: Anthony Belleau, Fin Smith

Centres: Fraser Dingwall, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Litchfield, Henry Lumley (Senior Academy), Billy Pasco (Senior Academy), Freddie St John (Senior Academy), Toby Thame.

Back three: Amena Caqusau, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Glister (Senior Academy), George Hendy, James Martin, James Pater (Senior Academy), James Ramm, Thomas Rowe (trialist), Ollie Sleightholme, Edoardo Todaro (Senior Academy).