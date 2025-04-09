Saints chairman White set to stand down at the end of the season

John White (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints have announced that John White will stand down as chairman at the end of the season.

White, who is one of the club’s longest-serving directors, having been appointed to the board in November 2012, became chairman in the summer of 2017.

“This was a very difficult decision for me to make as I have thoroughly enjoyed the eight years I have spent as chairman of Northampton Saints, but after a lot of careful consideration I believe this is the right time to move on,” said White.

“I feel blessed to have witnessed some truly great players pull on a black, green and gold jersey during my time as chairman.

"Our coaching team and performance department are an incredibly talented and dedicated group, the club is in great hands with our leadership team and commercial staff who continue to deliver strong growth year after year, and of course our loyal supporter-base is second to none.

“The proudest moment of my chairmanship is last season’s Gallagher Premiership triumph, but I am also extremely proud about the way we negotiated the pandemic, and how we have developed so many homegrown players from within our Academy system over the last few years – seeing several of those individuals also go on to become full and age-grade internationals has been extremely rewarding.

“I am enormously grateful to my fellow directors on the club’s board; I have been very fortunate to have them by my side, and we’ve come through a lot during my tenure as chairman, and in my time on the club’s board before that.

“There have been many challenges over that period, and I believe we have dealt with them all well.

"Saints – and rugby more broadly – will undoubtedly have further challenges to face, but I am extremely confident that the club and its leadership team are in a strong position to continue to navigate these choppy waters.

“It feels as though we are moving into a new era, with a new chief executive in Julia Chapman and a new Professional Game Partnership which is transforming how we work alongside the RFU and Premiership Rugby.

"So, while I remain as determined as ever to see Saints succeed, it feels like the right time for me to pass the baton on.”

A former Saints player, White’s professional career was spent in the house-building industry, and after more than 30 years with Persimmon plc – where he was the group’s chief executive and then chairman – he retired in 2011.

From 2013 to 2017 he held the position of group chairman of McCarthy and Stone, the UK retirement housing specialist.

In December 2017 he was appointed chairman of Miller Homes, the national home-builder, a position he held until March 2022.

After appointing former chief executive, Mark Darbon, White worked alongside him for the majority of his chairmanship and helped to expertly guide Saints through a period of transition and turbulence.

A significant initial restructuring of the club’s commercial operations in 2017 helped Saints go from strength to strength away from the pitch.

The club had to navigate arguably the most-challenging period in its 144-year history in 2020, with Saints emerging in a strong position in spite of the Covid pandemic and three other English clubs being placed into administration.

The club remains focused on a return to financial sustainability with record revenues posted year after year, while cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens is now a world-class multipurpose venue.

White also oversaw the appointment of new chief executive, Chapman, during the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, a transformation of the club’s rugby set-up in 2018 saw Chris Boyd appointed as director of rugby, the introduction of a group of young, high-potential coaches, and more investment into Saints’ pathway system.

These changes saw Saints begin to play an explosive brand of rugby, with a crop of Academy graduates forming the spine of the playing squad, and a long-term succession plan allowed for a seamless transition when Phil Dowson took over as director of rugby in 2022.

Dowson – alongside his team of coaches and players – continued to build on the foundations set and hit new heights during the 2023/24 campaign, lifting the Gallagher Premiership trophy for the first time in a decade.

“The club has been extremely fortunate to have someone of John’s calibre in place as chairman for the last eight seasons,” said Saints CEO Chapman.

“Having played for Saints himself, John has combined his knowledge and love of rugby with a lifetime of experience at the most senior levels in the world of business, and he has expertly steered the club’s board through many highs and lows during his chairmanship.

“Personally, I am very grateful for the support he has given me over the last six months in particular, as I transitioned into my new role as chief executive, and I know Mark (Darbon) felt that same level of support during his time at the club.

“We will miss his company at Saints, but I know he will continue his connection with the club as a lifelong supporter.”

Board director Ella Bevan added: “The Barwell and Bevan family would like to thank John for his continued hard work in representing the major shareholders’ interests, not just within the Saints framework but also within the Premiership and the wider rugby community.

“Having negotiated many challenges during his tenure, it was absolutely fitting that John’s efforts were rewarded last season with a thrilling run to the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals at Croke Park, and the ultimate prize of seeing Saints become Gallagher Premiership champions.

“The club’s board wish John and his family all the best for the future, in the knowledge that they will forever be welcomed with open arms at Saints.”

A successor for the club’s chairmanship will be announced shortly, and the board will remain otherwise unchanged after White’s departure in June.