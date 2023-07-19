Darbon sent a lengthy letter in which he explained how the club is trying to plug the gaps left by the loss of London Irish, Worcester Warriors and Wasps from the Gallagher Premiership.

Saints, who have added a pre-season match against the Barbarians at the Gardens to their schedule, currently have 14 competitive home fixtures across the Premiership, Champions Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup for the 2023/24 campaign.

There would usually be 16 home matches for season ticket holders to enjoy, and Darbon insists efforts are being made to add more ‘competitive and meaningful’ games to the package.

Mark Darbon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

His letter in full is here…

"With the Gallagher Premiership fixtures for the 2023/24 season announced yesterday, and the Premiership Rugby Cup and Champions Cup fixtures confirmed last week, I wanted to write to all Northampton Saints season ticket holders to restate the club’s approach given the structure of the upcoming campaign.

“Our season tickets have historically been sold on the basis of the club hosting 16 home matches across the three competitions in which we participate. When our season tickets were launched for 2023/24 back in February, London Irish were still competing in the Premiership, and it was yet to become clear that they would not be participating in the league this year.

“However, with only 10 teams now competing in the Premiership, and with three home matches scheduled in the Premiership Rugby Cup plus two in the Champions Cup, we are currently shy of 16 home matches in 2023/24.

“I understand a small number of our season ticket holders are looking for clarity on how many matches they can expect this term. My message for them is simple; please trust that the club will ensure no one misses out, but bear with us for now.

“We have already acted quickly to secure another match against Barbarian F.C., following the incredible success and popularity of last year’s clash against the world’s most-famous invitational side.

“We anticipate a Baabaas squad packed full of international talent to play in Northampton in September. A large number of players on World Cup standby are expected to line-up in the black and white hoops, to keep themselves match fit for the tournament in France, and to create another unmissable afternoon of entertainment here at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

"We continue to investigate a number of different opportunities to put on another unique, competitive and meaningful fixture here in Northampton during the upcoming season, and have approached several top-level teams from all corners of the world.

"Other options are available to us as well; we are of course extremely optimistic about securing a home knockout fixture in at least one of the three competitions we play in this season, which could be included for season ticket holders.

"But, if this is not possible, and we are unable to schedule another meaningful game here in Northampton this term, we can also look at other ways of ensuring our supporters do not miss out – including, for example, the option of an account credit.

"We understand that in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, many of our supporters are facing their own financial pressures, and therefore the commitment of purchasing a season ticket means more than ever. So, whatever we do, we will get this right for our season ticket holders, whilst also managing the economic turbulence which is facing all of the Premiership clubs at present.

"Rest assured, we are as committed as ever to delivering brilliant entertainment, an unbeatable supporter experience, and fantastic value for money for everyone who throws their support behind the team by committing to a season ticket for 2023/24. So, as soon as we are able to do so, we will share more information.

"Moreover, a season ticket remains by far the best-value way to enjoy matches at the Gardens, with a guaranteed best price for your category seat at all Saints home games. For an adult ticket, this adds up to a saving of between £141 and £272 (depending on your category) over the course of the season compared to buying match-by-match tickets – plus a host of other benefits are included such as priority windows to purchase extra seats, a Saints Store discount, the international ballot, and access to our Saints Rewards programme.

"The team’s pre-season schedule has been underway for a few weeks now, and while there’s plenty of hard work on the training pitch to come, everyone is restless to get going.