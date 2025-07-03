Saints centre Hutchinson starts for Scotland in first match of summer tour
The Saints centre lines up at 13 as his country take on the Māori All Blacks on Saturday (kick-off 4.35am BST).
Hutchinson was added to the Scotland squad last week and is set to earn his ninth Scotland cap at the Semenoff Stadium.
It will be the 29-year-old's first involvement in an international side since facing Portugal in November last year.
Scotland team to face Māori All Blacks (caps in brackets): 15 Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors (9); 14 Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (3), 13 Rory Hutchinson – Saints (8), 12 Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors – CAPTAIN (13), 11 Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (3); 10 Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (32), 9 George Horne – Glasgow Warriors – VICE CAPTAIN (36); 1 Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (2), 2 Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (3), 3 Fin Richardson – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped); 4 Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby (2), 5 Cameron Henderson – Leicester Tigers (1); 6 Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby – VICE-CAPTAIN (10), 7 Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens (8), 8 Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby (2).
Replacements: 16 George Turner – Harlequins (45), 17 Alec Hepburn – Scarlets (4), 18 Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (8), 19 Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (6), 20 Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (9), 21 Alexander Masibaka – Montpellier (uncapped), 22 Fergus Burke – Saracens (uncapped), 23 Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (12).
