Saints centre Hutchinson selected by Scotland for Six Nations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hutchinson returns to the squad for the first time since 2022.
The 27-year-old last appeared in a Scotland shirt against Argentina in the side’s summer tour that year, earning his eighth cap when he started that clash at full-back.
Hutchinson has been back to his best for Saints this term, with his 12 impressive performances putting him firmly back on the radar of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.
Scotland squad for 2024 Guinness Six Nations campaign
Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers), Johnny Matthews (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Glen Young (Edinburgh).
Backs: Adam Hastings (Gloucester), Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Rory Hutchinson (Saints), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Harry Paterson (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Edinburgh), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Arron Reed (Sale Sharks), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Bath), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon).