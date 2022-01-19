Saints centre Hutchinson gets Scotland call-up ahead of Six Nations

Rory Hutchinson

The 25-year-old will be looking to add to his five international caps, having made his Scotland debut in 2019 and last featured for his country during the 2020 Six Nations.

The squad will meet up at Oriam on Monday, January 24 for a training camp before reconvening the following week ahead of the Calcutta Cup clash against England.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “When you look through the squad this is the most competitive I’ve seen it in so many areas and that’s testament to the strength and depth we have.

“The Guinness Six Nations is the best competition we have in rugby so to be involved in it is a real privilege, especially starting with our oldest rivals in front of a sold-out home crowd.”

Scotland Six Nations Squad

Forwards

Ewan Ashman – Sale Sharks – 2 caps

Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby – 2 caps

Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors – 22 caps

Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby – 14 caps

Andy Christie – Saracens – uncapped

Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps

Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 17 caps

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 42 caps

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby – 48 caps

Jonny Gray – Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps

Nick Haining – Edinburgh Rugby – 10 caps

Jamie Hodgson – Edinburgh Rugby – 3 caps

Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps

WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps

Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby – 31 caps

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby – 4 caps

Javan Sebastian – Scarlets – 1 cap

Sam Skinner – Exeter Chiefs – 15 caps

Rory Sutherland – Worcester Warriors – 16 caps

George Turner – Glasgow Warriors – 20 caps

Hamish Watson – Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps

Backs

Mark Bennett – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps

Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps

Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby – 31 caps

Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs – 88 caps - Captain

Rory Hutchinson – Saints – 5 caps

Sam Johnson – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps

Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby – 28 caps

Rufus McLean – Glasgow Warriors – 2 caps

Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors – 46 caps

Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby – 1 cap

Kyle Rowe – London Irish – uncapped

Finn Russell – Racing 92 – 58 caps

Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors – 3 caps

Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap

Duhan van der Merwe – Worcester Warriors – 13 caps

Ben Vellacott – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped