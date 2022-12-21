Saints boss Dowson wouldn't be surprised to see England come calling for Vesty
Phil Dowson expects Sam Vesty to be 'in the mixer' for a role as part of Steve Borthwick's England coaching staff.
Vesty, who was promoted from attack coach to head coach at Saints last summer, has delivered one of the Gallagher Premiership's most fluent styles.
Saints have scored more league tries than any other team in England's top flight this season.
They have developed a backline full of threats, which carried them all the way to the Premiership play-offs last season.
The likes of Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank have all been part of the England picture in recent years.
And following Borthwick's appointment as England boss on Monday, the search could be on for a new Red Rose attack coach.
Saints boss Dowson recognises that Vesty could easily be on the radar, however he is desperate to avoid losing the services of the former Leicester Tigers player.
"I think he would be (on the England radar) based on what he's put together at the Saints," Dowson said.
"He's a very good coach.
"We obviously don't want to lose him but if you're talking about attack coaches then his name would be in the mixer because of the way we play and the development he's produced in the back line."