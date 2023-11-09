Saints boss Dowson would love to see town star Cameron box at the Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cameron is desperate to finally enjoy a Northampton homecoming should she once again spoil Katie Taylor's big night in Dublin on November 25.

And if Cameron can get the win she so badly wants, she is set to fight at the Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old has already defeated Taylor in the Irish capital once, successfully defending her undisputed light-welterweight titles against the previously undefeated and still reigning undisputed lightweight title holder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantelle Cameron is set to take on Katie Taylor again (photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Cameron has won all 18 of her professional bouts, enhancing her reputation fight by fight.

And Dowson, who recently met Cameron as she filmed some footage at the Gardens, would love to see the town star take to the canvas at the home of the Saints.

"It would be a tremendous coup for the Saints, to get someone doing such amazing things on the world stage," Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To host a fight here would be fantastic and I think it would be great for the town and for the club to have a different sport, championship boxing in that space.

"It would be really positive.

"It speaks volumes about the sporting culture that Northampton has, with the Cobblers, the cricket team and Chantelle flying the flag as well.

"It's really impressive."

Cameron has constantly expressed a desire to put Northampton on the map, and she continues to do just that.

A huge fight on home soil has so far eluded her, but should she beat Taylor for a second time, she is set to get her chance at the Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This place (the Gardens) is important to me because it’s home,” Cameron told the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

"It’s a massive venue and it holds 15,000 people.

"The motivation for me in this rematch with Katie Taylor is that I’m a step closer to my own homecoming.

"To be able to box in Northampton, my hometown, in front of all my family, all my friends, with no one having to travel far – that’s my motivation.

"Every training session, every run, I’m just thinking ‘I’ve got to beat you because I’ve got to bring boxing back to Northampton and bring my belts to be here in front of all my people’.