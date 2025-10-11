Saints boss Dowson discusses Hendy and Freeman injuries after derby-day win

Tommy Freeman suffered a hip injury against Leicester (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has explained why Tommy Freeman had to come off three minutes into the second half against Leicester Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Freeman was making his 100th appearance in the sold-out Gallagher PREM clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, which Saints eventually won 32-26.

But the England and British & Irish Lions back took a blow to the hip in the first half and although he tried to carry on in the second period, he was quickly forced off as his movement was limited.

Anthony Belleau came on at full-back and went on to score two key tries in the Saints success.

When asked about Freeman after the game, Dowson said: "He took a hip pointer so basically it's one of those injuries that's very painful but there isn't anything underlying.

"He just couldn't move, which is why 'Tony' (Belleau) came on at full-back.

"I'll phone the medic on Monday and we'll see.

"It's a hip pointer so it's like a dead leg but on the hip.

"It really impinges on his movement so it's painful and uncomfortable but it's not fundamentally injured."

George Hendy appeared to have suffered a more serious injury as he couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he was helped from the field in the first half.

When asked what had happened to Hendy, Dowson said: "I actually don't know. He seemed to land awkwardly.

"The problem is, you seem to get a run of injuries in the same position. I was talking to (Gloucester boss) George Skivington and he's obviously had a slew of injuries as well and we've got another one to go with Furbs (George Furbank), Ollie (Sleightholme), James Ramm - there's lots of guys down in that position so we lean into the depth of our squad."