Saints boss Dowson delivers latest injury update ahead of clash with Saracens

Alex Coles

The England forward was fit to feature at the Gtech Community Stadium on March 25 after overcoming concussion but he did not make the matchday 23.

However, Coles could come back into contention for the clash with Saracens on Saturday.

"He's good, he's fully fit," said Saints boss Dowson.

"He wasn't selected against Irish, which was one of those decisions that was very, very tough, but he's got his head down, he's battling and he's a very good player. He'll still have a big part to play this season."

Saints are still hoping that will also be the case for new prop Trevor Davison, a recent acquisition from Newcastle Falcons.

Davison was forced off just 33 minutes into his debut at Irish due to a foot injury.

"We're really hopeful on Trevor," Dowson said. "It's one of those where we really have to wait and see. He's still in a boot at the moment so it depends how he comes out of that and what that pain threshold is like."

But Robbie Smith looks unlikely to play again this season, having sustained a hip injury that forced him off against Irish.

"Robbie saw a specialist last Tuesday so he's unlikely for Saracens and probably not for the rest of the season, given it's such a short time," Dowson said. "I don't think you'll see him."

Courtney Lawes is now back in training and looks likely to feature against Saracens, but Ollie Sleightholme continues to recover from concussion.

Dowson said: "Ollie is still coming back from his concussion protocol but Courts is back training, training really well and excited about being back in the mix."