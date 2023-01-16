Saints boss Dowson continues to resist rotation as La Rochelle come calling

The black, green and gold can't qualify for the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup after being beaten 27-23 at Munster last Saturday.

Dowson went full strength for that game at Thomond Park, living up to his promise not to rest players.

And he sees no need to leave anyone out against La Rochelle, despite the fact Saints have little to play for.

Phil Dowson

However, he will take a look at each individual to see what they require in terms of game time.

Saints will be without their five England players for the trip to Leicester Tigers on Saturday, January 28.

And when asked what he wants to see against La Rochelle at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, Dowson said: "Be better, be better than last week and win.

"We have to continue to go as hard as we can at performing to make sure we're set up.

"In or out of the competition, that doesn't change - I want to win games.

"There might be changes because you have to bear in mind that there might be England players away for that Leicester week so guys might need minutes.

"We'll look at each individual and decisions will be made based on that.

"We're not going to rotate anyone.

