Saints boss Dowson admits performances 'not quite there yet' despite back-to-back bonus-point wins

But the director of rugby is 'really upbeat and really positive' about the desire and positive 'glimpses' that he has seen so far.

Saints secured a second successive bonus-point win on Saturday afternoon, holding off a Newcastle Falcons fightback to win 32-31 in a nervy affair at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Dowson's side had been 13-0 and 32-14 up before the Falcons threatened to snatch the points late on.

Ollie Sleightholme scored twice for Saints against Newcastle

But Saints saw out the final nine minutes in scoreless fashion to make sure they backed up the maximum haul they gained at Wasps six days earlier.

"I'm really pleased with things like character and belief because those are things you can't coach," Dowson said.

"There's a group of players who are really emotionally invested in what we're trying to do.

"We're not quite hitting our straps - anyone can see that and the players will tell you that - and that's what's really frustrating because we think we can be really good but we're not quite getting there yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're seeing glimpses of it, but we're just not seeing it in consistent patterns.

"But I'm really upbeat and I'm really positive."

However, Dowson admits he would like his side to win more comfortably if possible!

"I'd quite like a game where we were more than a score ahead at the end," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was frustrating that we had so many opportunities to put that game away, but we didn't.

"We let them come back into it and it becomes a flip of a coin and we'll get turned over at times like we did at Quins and at Sale.

"We've got to make sure we're better in the last 10 minutes.

"We went in 14-13 down after being dominant in the first half, and we're not efficient enough at converting our pressure into points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we were too easy to score against, conceding way too many points.

"They are things we need to work on during the week and things we acknowledge are not good enough.

"At the same time, I thought we showed good character to stick in there.

"We've tried to make sure we improve from last year to this year and we're currently not doing as well as we'd like to in that space, but it's not through lack of effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not through a lack of clarity, it's just a case of being consistent in doing those things.

"We're playing in fits and starts, which gives sides the chance to get back in, so we've got to understand when to play and where to play.

"Sometimes when we play in the wrong areas or at the wrong time, it gives them chances to play in our half.