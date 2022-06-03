Saints boss Boyd shortlisted for big Premiership prize

Chris Boyd

Boyd has been named among the Gallagher Premiership’s leading coaches on the five-man shortlist, which also includes Gloucester's George Skivington, Saracens' Mark McCall, Leicester's Steve Borthwick and Harlequins' Tabai Matson.

The 2021-22 winner will be announced on Tuesday, June 7 at the 2022 Premiership Rugby Awards.

Phil Winstanley, the Rugby Director at Premiership Rugby said: “The coaching strength of Premiership Rugby is shown in his stellar list of world-class coaches, any of whom could carry off the main prize and be named London Pride Director of Rugby of the Season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Gallagher Premiership Rugby has never been more compelling and unmissable than this season with more than six tries a match and almost 50 per cent of matches finishing within seven points.

"Those statistics and the current philosophy of the Premiership clubs is driven by the coaches on this list and those impressive figures who didn’t make it.