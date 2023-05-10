Saints are 'unbelievably dangerous' opponents, says Saracens boss McCall

McCall's men finished top of the regular-season table, winning one and losing one against Saints.

But they were not at full strength on either occasion and they will be able to call on their international stars this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, McCall is taking nothing for granted ahead of the clash with a Saints side who finished fourth in the table.

Mark McCall

"They're a very good team, an unbelievably dangerous team full of talented players," McCall said.

"This is their second semi-final in a row so they've shown some really good consistency as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both of our games against them were probably with both teams not at full strength so this Saturday may be a little bit different."

Saracens reached the grand final last year, losing out to a last-gasp Freddie Burns drop goal as Leicester Tigers, who had beaten Saints in the semi-finals, grabbed the glory.

"It wasn't so much losing the final, it was how we lost it and that's the thing that's driving us," McCall said.

"We felt we played within ourselves so it was how we lost it, not because we lost it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course anyone can lose a final because knockout games are hard to win but when you don't feel you've given it a proper go, you carry that all summer.

"I guess that's driven us this season."

Saracens sent a second string down to Bath for the final game of the regular season last Saturday.

Saints had the weekend off as it was a bye week for them, meaning they have been setting their sights on Saracens since the win at Newcastle Falcons on April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Saracens have had plenty of time to prepare, too, having opted to rest their main men for the trip to The Rec.

"We've enjoyed a couple of really good weeks of preparation and the players are in great spirits," McCall said.

"A lot of people were buoyed by how the young lads did down at Bath, albeit on the back of a big scoreline (Bath won 61-29), but there was plenty to be proud about and positive about.

"There was another squad preparing for this game at the end of last week and this week, and everyone's raring to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad